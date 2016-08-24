BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 United Parcel Service Inc
* On August 19, 2016, United Parcel Service, inc entered into an agreement with underwriters - sec filing
* Underwriters agreed to purchase from company $34.6 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2066 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)