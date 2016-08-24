Aug 24 Nokomis Capital

* Telenav agreed that, during restricted period, Telenav's board shall not exceed eight members - SEC filing

* Restricted period is from date of agreement until 15 days prior to deadline for stockholder nominations of directors at 2017 AGM

* Telenav agreed, during restriction period, not to take action to reconstitute classes in which directors serve without Nokomis's consent Source: (bit.ly/2bCxhk7)