BRIEF-Mintigo says new funding of $10 mln led by Glilot Capital Partners
* Mintigo says has raised an investment round of $10 million led by Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
Aug 24 Nokomis Capital
* Telenav agreed that, during restricted period, Telenav's board shall not exceed eight members - SEC filing
* Restricted period is from date of agreement until 15 days prior to deadline for stockholder nominations of directors at 2017 AGM
* Telenav agreed, during restriction period, not to take action to reconstitute classes in which directors serve without Nokomis's consent Source: (bit.ly/2bCxhk7)
* Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: