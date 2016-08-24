Aug 24 Stonegate Bank

* Stonegate Bank to acquire Insignia Bank

* Transaction is valued at approximately $36.5 mln in aggregate or $13.52 per share of insignia common stock

* Under terms of agreement, Insignia shareholders will be entitled to receive shares of SGBK common stock

* Estimates transaction to be accretive to earnings per share, based on anticipated fully-phased in cost saves

* Charles Brown will be CEO of Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties with Tyrone Shinn as president

* Estimates transaction to be slightly dilutive to Stonegate's tangible book value per share

* Merger has been approved by boards of directors of Stonegate Bank and Insignia Bank