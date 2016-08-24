Aug 24 PNM Resources Inc :

* New Mexico Public Regulation Commission gave 30-day extension to procedural schedule for general rate case given by co's New Mexico utility

* Following 30-day suspension of rates, management affirmed 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per share

* NMPRC also proposed to reopen case and extend suspension period to Dec. 15, 2016

* NMPRC ordered pnm to respond to the proposal by monday, Aug. 29, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNM anticipates that NMPRC will issue an order on the matter on Aug. 31, 2016