BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology Co says Qu Jingwen will be appointed as CFO
* Chen Yuanxian applied for resignation to board as general manager and Chief Financial Officer of co
Aug 25 Evs Broadcast Equipment SA :
* Q2 net profit group share EUR 12.6 million ($14.20 million) versus EUR 0.7 million year ago
* Q2 EBIT EUR 17.4 million versus EUR 1.9 million year ago
* Q2 revenue of EUR 39.8 million, +67.6% compared to low Q2 215
* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be between EUR 128 million and EUR 138 million (incl. around EUR 12 million of big event rentals)
* Sees stable to slight opex growth in 2016
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18