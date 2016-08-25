Aug 25 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Says to have welcomed 14.6% more visitors and generated
13.9% more turnover and 10.4% more REBITDA in the first half of
2016
* Number of visitors increased in H1, mainly due to addition
of acquired and new cinemas in Netherlands, France and
Luxembourg
* Leaving aside impact of expansion, number of visitors was
virtually stable
* H1 visitors 11.2 million versus 9.8 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 148.3 million versus EUR 130.2 million year
ago
* H1 net current profit decreased by 7.3% to EUR 14.0
million
