Aug 25 Kinepolis Group NV :

* Says to have welcomed 14.6% more visitors and generated 13.9% more turnover and 10.4% more REBITDA in the first half of 2016

* Number of visitors increased in H1, mainly due to addition of acquired and new cinemas in Netherlands, France and Luxembourg

* Leaving aside impact of expansion, number of visitors was virtually stable

* H1 visitors 11.2 million versus 9.8 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 148.3 million versus EUR 130.2 million year ago

* H1 net current profit decreased by 7.3% to EUR 14.0 million