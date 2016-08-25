Aug 25 Targovax ASA :
* Q2 operating loss 32.4 million Norwegian crowns ($4
million)versus loss 12.8 million crowns year ago
* Says focus during the next 12-18 months will be to start
and progress the previously described trials with ONCOS-102 in
melanoma and TG02 in colorectal cancer
* Plans to start trials in various solid tumor indications
* Targovax is expecting a total of six separate data
readouts during 2017, with the first readouts in the first half
of 2017
($1 = 8.2037 Norwegian crowns)
