* H1 income grew by 12.4 percent to 33.7 million euros ($38 million)

* H1 adjusted operating profit 11.7 million euros versus 11.8 million euros year ago

* Objectives are an equity ratio of more than 30 percent and an operating profit margin of more than 15 percent

* Long term objective for return on equity is 15 percent

