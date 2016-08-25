BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 25 Basic Fit NV :
* H1 revenue grew by 29 pct year on year to 124 million euros ($139.81 million)
* H1 adjusted EBITDA grew year on year by 39 pct to 37 million euros
* H1 adjusted net earnings of 3.5 million euros (H1 2015: 3.1 million euros)
* Confident to open between 65 and 75 clubs this year
* For full year 2016 expects to report revenue of around 260 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of at least 80 million euros
* For medium term reiterates guidance of over 20 pct revenue growth with significant operating leverage Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.