Aug 25 Kas Bank NV :

* H1 net result decreases 89% to EUR 0.9 million ($1.01 million)(H1: EUR 8.3 million)

* H1 result from operations decreases with 61% to EUR 4.3 million (H1 2015: EUR 10.9 million)

* H1 revenues declined by 17% to EUR 51.6 million (H1 2015: EUR 62.4 million)

* Says it will not distribute interim dividend (interim dividend 2015: EUR 0.33 per ordinary share)

* Says identified potential cost reductions of EUR 20 million in the period up to and including 2019

* Says investigates the sale of its office building in Amsterdam in H2 2016, with an expected gain when effected Source text: bit.ly/2bpszTj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)