Aug 25 Kas Bank NV :
* H1 net result decreases 89% to EUR 0.9 million ($1.01
million)(H1: EUR 8.3 million)
* H1 result from operations decreases with 61% to EUR 4.3
million (H1 2015: EUR 10.9 million)
* H1 revenues declined by 17% to EUR 51.6 million (H1 2015:
EUR 62.4 million)
* Says it will not distribute interim dividend (interim
dividend 2015: EUR 0.33 per ordinary share)
* Says identified potential cost reductions of EUR 20
million in the period up to and including 2019
* Says investigates the sale of its office building in
Amsterdam in H2 2016, with an expected gain when effected
($1 = 0.8871 euros)
