CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 26.6 million Norwegian crowns ($3.24 million) versus 0.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 51.5 million crowns versus loss 24.5 million crowns year ago
* Sales Q3 and Q4 expected to marginally increase compared to Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2017 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.