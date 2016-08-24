BRIEF-Mintigo says new funding of $10 mln led by Glilot Capital Partners
Aug 24 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 10 percent
* Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, a 10 percent increase
* Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock