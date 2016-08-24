BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Proofpoint Inc
* Proofpoint acquires Return Path's email fraud protection business unit, extending its suite of Business Email Compromise (BEC) solutions
* With acquisition, there is no change to Q3 2016 and FY 2016 guidance, as provided on earnings call on July 21, 2016
* Return Path's EFP business will be integrated into Proofpoint's email protection solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)