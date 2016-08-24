Aug 24 Proofpoint Inc

* Proofpoint acquires Return Path's email fraud protection business unit, extending its suite of Business Email Compromise (BEC) solutions

* With acquisition, there is no change to Q3 2016 and FY 2016 guidance, as provided on earnings call on July 21, 2016

* Return Path's EFP business will be integrated into Proofpoint's email protection solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: