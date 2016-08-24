BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Ballard Power Systems Inc
* Unit got notification from U.S. Department of commerce that its family of fuel cell propulsion systems now designated as EAR99 compliant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)