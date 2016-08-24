BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* On august 23, 2016, chesapeake energy corporation entered into an agreement providing for a term loan facility - sec filing
* Proceeds of class a term loans will be used to finance tender offers for company's senior unsecured notes
* Company borrowed $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of class a term loans pursuant to term loan agreement
* Class a term loans mature on august 23, 2021 and will bear interest at a rate of libor plus 7.50% per annum
* On aug 23, 2016, mufg union bank, n.a., as collateral trustee, revolver agent and term agent, entered into collateral trust agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)