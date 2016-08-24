BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Mylan Nv
* Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents via U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Inter Partes Review proceeding
* Decision by PTAB on Mylan's third petition seeking Inter Partes Review of U.S. Patent no. 8,696,302 is expected on or before September 1, 2016
* U.S. PTO has ruled in favor of Mylan in its Inter Partes Review proceeding and found all claims of two related Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents to be unpatentable
* Announced that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has ruled in favor of mylan in its Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding
* Mylan Nv says "Mylan will proceed with pursuing all avenues to challenge '776 patent"
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)