Aug 24 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 40.6 MW Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc says contribution to annual revenues of approximately $18.0 million from new facility

* Big Silver Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 139 800 MWH

* In first full year of operation of new facility, it is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of circa $15 million