BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 40.6 MW Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc says contribution to annual revenues of approximately $18.0 million from new facility
* Big Silver Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 139 800 MWH
* In first full year of operation of new facility, it is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of circa $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)