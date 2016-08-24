BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Lion Biotechnologies Inc
* Lion Biotechnologies announces 5-year extension of national cancer institute CRADA for development of novel til immuno-oncology therapies
* Financial terms of CRADA were not changed
* To extend CRADA for an additional five-year term until 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket