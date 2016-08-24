Aug 24 S&P Global Ratings:
* State of Rio de Janeiro downgraded to 'CCC-' from 'B-',
off watch negative on greater risk of default; outlook negative
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Will be facing R$2.5
billion in debt service in the next 6 months with commercial,
multilateral, and public lenders
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Downgrade reflects
heightened risk of default; detect more uncertainties over
Rio's debt payments due within next 6 months
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Because of weak
liquidity position, capacity to pay estimated R$2.5 billion in
debt service within next six months doubtful
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - We expect Rio to continue
posting very weak budgetary performance
Source text (bit.ly/2bOPUgB)