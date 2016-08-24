Aug 24 S&P Global Ratings:

* State of Rio de Janeiro downgraded to 'CCC-' from 'B-', off watch negative on greater risk of default; outlook negative

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Will be facing R$2.5 billion in debt service in the next 6 months with commercial, multilateral, and public lenders

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Downgrade reflects heightened risk of default; detect more uncertainties over Rio's debt payments due within next 6 months

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Because of weak liquidity position, capacity to pay estimated R$2.5 billion in debt service within next six months doubtful

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - We expect Rio to continue posting very weak budgetary performance Source text (bit.ly/2bOPUgB)