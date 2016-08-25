BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology Co says Qu Jingwen will be appointed as CFO
* Chen Yuanxian applied for resignation to board as general manager and Chief Financial Officer of co
Aug 25 Tamedia AG :
* Revenues of 503.6 million Swiss francs ($521.06 million) (-5.1 percent) in first half of 2016
* H1 net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 6.9 percent to 99.7 million francs
* H1 net income before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 61.3 million francs (EBIT margin 12.2 percent) and net income was 55.8 million francs (-22.0 percent) Source text - bit.ly/2bhXHW1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: