Aug 25 Tamedia AG :

* Revenues of 503.6 million Swiss francs ($521.06 million) (-5.1 percent) in first half of 2016

* H1 net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 6.9 percent to 99.7 million francs

* H1 net income before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 61.3 million francs (EBIT margin 12.2 percent) and net income was 55.8 million francs (-22.0 percent) ($1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs)