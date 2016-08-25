Aug 25 Pax Anlage AG :

* Profit for the first half year amounted to 0.6 million Swiss francs ($620,925.18) (previous year 12.7 million francs, strongly influenced by one-off effects) and is thus in line with expectations

* For fiscal 2016, company expects a profit below the prior year, but significantly higher than that in the first half of 2016