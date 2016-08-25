BRIEF-Shareholder Guoguang Capital buys 3.3 pct stake in Huawen Media Investment
* Says its controlling shareholder Guoguang Capital acquired 3.3 percent stake(66 million shares) in the company, raising its stake in the company to 11.2 percent
Aug 25 Huber+Suhner AG :
* Huber+suhner and Bombardier Transportation sign five-year partnership agreement
* Agreement represents a further milestone in the good collaboration between the two companies and guarantees the leading market position of Huber+suhner over the coming five years Source text - bit.ly/2bH368C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR34.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF EUR3.2 MILLION OR 8.6% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR