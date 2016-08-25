BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
Aug 25 Weifa ASA :
* Record second-quarter revenues of 95.3 million Norwegian crowns ($11.6 million), a total increase of 35 pct - organic growth of 17 pct (excluding Asan)
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA 18.6 million crowns versus 12.7 million crowns year ago
* Weifa expects organic revenue growth and an improved ebitda margin for 2016 compared with the year before. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2008 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: