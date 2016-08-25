BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government subsidy worth 64.8 mln yuan
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
Aug 25 Saf Holland SA :
* Saf-Holland withdraws all-cash offer for Haldex AB
* Acceptance period for offer ended on Aug 24, 2016. As of end of acceptance period, 199,461 Haldex shares, representing 0.45 percent of outstanding shares and votes, had been tendered
* Saf-Holland would have become owner of shares representing more than 90 percent of outstanding shares in Haldex. This condition has not been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received government subsidy worth 64.8 million yuan for vehicle development project
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1