Aug 25 S Immo AG :

* In first half of 2016, S Immo AG's total revenues amounted to 95.3 million euros ($107.44 million)(HY 2015: 92.2 million euros)

* H1 gross profit was 50.5 million euros (HY 2015: 50.7 million euros).

* H1 rental income came to 58.5 million euros (hy 2015: 54.6 million euros)

* Overall, H1 EBIT was up significantly on previous year at 145.9 million euros (hy 2015: 48.9 million euros)

* H1 net profit for period increased to 85.5 million euros(hy 2015: 20.9 million euros)