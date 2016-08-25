CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Paynova AB :
* Q2 revenue 8.0 million Swedish crowns ($950,000) versus 6.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 3.3 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3873 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.