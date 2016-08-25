CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Opteam SA :
* H1 revenue 33.9 million zlotys ($8.9 million) versus 32.3 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 25.0 million zlotys versus 440,807 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8228 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.