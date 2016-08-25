Aug 25 Rosenbauer International AG :

* Revenues of 383.4 million euros ($432.17 million) in first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 416.9 million euros)

* EBIT was still in decline year-on-year at 18.8 million euros in first six months (H1 2015: 21.9 million euros)

* H1 incoming orders amounting to 376.5 million euros (H1 2015: 479.5 million euros)

* Originally forecast improvement in earnings for 2016 financial year cannot be achieved and earnings are instead expected to be on a similar scale to previous year