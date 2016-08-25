CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Polaris Media ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 399.8 million Norwegian crowns ($48.74 million) versus 422.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 45.4 million crowns versus 70.7 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bhw8Ph
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2031 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.