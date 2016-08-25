BRIEF-Transiro: major customer places additional order
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 188,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 25 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Q2 revenue 28.2 million Swedish crowns ($3.36 million) versus 24.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 2.5 million crowns versus 1.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3918 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 188,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. He was 52.