BRIEF- Japan Exchange Group completes share repurchase
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
Aug 25 L E Lundbergforetagen Publ AB :
* Acquired 9,000,000 a shares in AB Industrivärden
* Investment amounts to 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3916 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
* March quarter net profit 57.5 million rupees versus profit 20.3 million rupees year ago