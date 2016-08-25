COLUMN-Elliott is half way to success by forcing BHP on the defensive: Russell
Aug 25 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Q2 pre-tax profit 249 million Danish crowns ($37.71 million) versus 98 million crowns year ago
* Q2 total income 1.87 billion crowns versus 1.87 billion crowns year ago
* Outlook for group's forward-looking activities is lifted by 75 million crowns, comprising upgraded guidance of 100 million crowns and 15 million crowns for non-life insurance and life and pension
* Full-Year guidance is raised by 100 million crowns to a pre-tax profit of 700-800 million crowns
* Outlook for the bank's forward-looking activities is lowered by 20 million crowns
* Guidance for the bank's winding-up activities is raised by 25 million crowns to a loss of 25-50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6030 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BHP and peers vs. commodity prices: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pF5uB8
