UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Starbreeze AB
* Q2 net sales 102.6 million Swedish crowns ($12.2 million) versus 71.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 27.5 million crowns versus 11.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3918 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.