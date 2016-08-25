CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Decides on rights issue of units and private placement of common shares
* To carry out private placement of up to 1 million ordinary shares generating proceeds of 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,000) before issue costs
* At full subscription, rights issue provides ZetaDisplay with proceeds of about 10 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3915 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.