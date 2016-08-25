Aug 25 ZetaDisplay AB :

* Decides on rights issue of units and private placement of common shares

* To carry out private placement of up to 1 million ordinary shares generating proceeds of 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,000) before issue costs

* At full subscription, rights issue provides ZetaDisplay with proceeds of about 10 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3915 Swedish crowns)