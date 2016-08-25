CORRECTED-BRIEF-AAC Technologies says trading in shares has been halted
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Roodmicrotec N.V.
* Roodmicrotec year-on-year sales stable in first half year 2016, as high quote portfolio sets stage for positive 2017
* H1 net loss 541,000 euros ($609,815) versus loss of 497,000 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 95,000 euros versus loss of 33,000 euros year ago
* Expects to gain further traction over next 18 months
* Says one of larger contracts is going into production significantly ahead of expectation and will therefore be positively accretive to sales ahead of time in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.