BRIEF-Transiro: major customer places additional order
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 188,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 25 Cemat A/S :
* Q2 revenue 3.5 million Danish crowns ($530,810) versus 3.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA from property business 1.9 million crowns versus 1.7 million year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 156,000 crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago
* Says focus is now on optimising and selling property portfolio
* Revenue for Cemat A/S is expected to amount to 36 million crowns in 2016
* For year as whole, EBITDA is expected to amount to loss of 15 million crowns, impacted by restructuring costs of about 12 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5937 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
