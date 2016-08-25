Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
Aug 25 RTX A/S :
* Q3 net revenue 104.3 million Danish crowns ($15.8 million)versus 95.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 18.8 million crowns versus 16.1 million crowns year ago
* Maintains announced expectations to financial year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5909 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).