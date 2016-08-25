BRIEF-Cyxone establishes strategic development cooperation with European CRO
* ESTABLISH STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION WITH EUROPEAN CRO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 25 Senzime publ AB :
* Senzime in collaboration with Örebro University
* Örebro university has been awarded 11 million Swedish crowns and will together with Senzime, Sandvik, Techtum and Nanoxis explore why immune system reacts differently in different people after an operation Source text: bit.ly/2c9nxhP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30