BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
Aug 25 Gfk :
* Says supervisory board names Ralf Klein-Bölting as new chairman
* Says Ralf Klein-Bölting to take over from Arno Mahlert on September 13 Source text - bit.ly/2bR8tSB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 TURNOVER 36.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO