BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr profit down about 16 pct
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees
Aug 25 Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :
* Signs deal for delivery of car parts to Russia-based contractor Euro-Auto
* Estimated contract value with Russia-based contractor at 1.8 million zlotys ($471,710) over 1 year
* Says profit under the contract at 240,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8159 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees