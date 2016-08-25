Aug 25 Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* Says announces results from 12-week extension of phase 2A psoriasis clinical trial - SEC Filing

* Despite extension of treatment, original 4 patients have experienced minimal additional improvement beyond that first reported in May

* Says additional studies to develop gr-md-02 as a psoriasis treatment will not occur at this time

* May later conduct additional studies in psoriasis either directly or through a partner who may wish to take this forward