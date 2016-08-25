Aug 25 Galectin Therapeutics Inc:
* Says announces results from 12-week extension of phase 2A
psoriasis clinical trial - SEC Filing
* Despite extension of treatment, original 4 patients have
experienced minimal additional improvement beyond that first
reported in May
* Says additional studies to develop gr-md-02 as a psoriasis
treatment will not occur at this time
* May later conduct additional studies in psoriasis either
directly or through a partner who may wish to take this forward
