Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 Finansinspektionen:
* Kvalitena AB decreased stake in D Carnegie & Co AB from 15.8 million shares to 3.9 million shares
* Says Kvalitena now holds 5.1 percent of D Carnegie & Co shares
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia