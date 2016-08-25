Aug 25 Dundee Acquisition Ltd
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. And CHC Student Housing Corp.
Announce proposed business combination and series of student
housing property acquisitions to create Canadian Student Living
Group Inc.
* Aggregate transaction value of up to $420 million for
entire portfolio of assets
* Shareholders of DAQ will exchange shares of DAQ for shares
of CHC at a ratio of 1.75304 CHC shares for every one share of
DAQ
* DAQ will thereupon become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CHC
and will then be amalgamated with CHC
* Outstanding shares of CSL will be consolidated on basis of
0.57044 post-consolidation shares for each one pre-consolidation
shares
* CSL expects to have 100% ownership of 11 properties and a
50% interest in 9 co-owned properties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: