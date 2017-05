Aug 25 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Co and Eisai Inc have received a 'paragraph IV certification' notification with respect to patents for Belviq

* Notification is currently under investigation

* Co and Eisai have 45 days from receipt of notification to file a patent infringement suit against ANDA filer

* Patent infringement suit would result in stay of FDA approval of ANDA under statutory guidelines