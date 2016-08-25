Aug 25 Deutsche Balaton AG :

* H1 consolidated half-year loss after tax of approx. -2.7 million euros (loss $3.05 million) (prior-year period. Consolidated net profit about 2.6 million euros)

* H1 consolidated revenues of about 59.4 million euros(prior-year period about 61.8 million euros)

* Stands by previous forecast for FY 2016