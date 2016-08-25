Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 Deutsche Balaton AG :
* H1 consolidated half-year loss after tax of approx. -2.7 million euros (loss $3.05 million) (prior-year period. Consolidated net profit about 2.6 million euros)
* H1 consolidated revenues of about 59.4 million euros(prior-year period about 61.8 million euros)
* Stands by previous forecast for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia