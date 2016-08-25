Aug 25 PHH Corp

* Informed by HSBC Bank USA that it entered into agreement to sell mortgage servicing rights with respect to mortgage loans

* Rights with respect to approximately 139,000 mortgage loans currently subserviced on behalf of HSBC by unit PHH Mortgage Corporation

* Says advised that the purchaser of the mortgage servicing rights does not intend to retain PHH Mortgage Corporation as subservicer

* PHH Corp says expects servicing responsibilities with respect to subject mortgage loans to be transferred to purchaser or its designee in Q4 2016

* PHH Corp says as of June 30, 2016, the units expected to transfer accounted for approximately 29 pct of the company's total subservicing portfolio units

* Says estimates that action represents a reduction in pre-tax earnings of approximately $10 million on an annualized basis

* PHH Corp says sale of mortgage servicing rights does not impact HSBC's origination activity with the company

* Expects total subservicing units to decline by approximately 229,000, or approximately 47 pct of total subservicing units as of June 30, 2016

* Taking actions intended to realign direct operating costs, including actions to re-engineer facilities and overhead costs