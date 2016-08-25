BRIEF-Merck KGaA says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals
* CFO says seeing no signs of weakening demand at life science division
Aug 25 Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Boehringer Ingelheim and Duke Clinical Research Institute expand collaboration to create largest patient registry for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)
* Expansion will increase study enrollment from 300 patients at 18 study sites to 1,500 patients at about 45 sites
* Says a preclinical candidate calcitonin gene-related eptide (CGRP) antagonist, discovered by Heptares using its structure-based design approach in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has triggered a $5 million payment from Teva to Heptares under the terms of their licensing and drug-discovery agreement signed in 2015