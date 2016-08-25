Aug 25 Dollar Tree Inc
* On conf call- merchandise margin increased in q2
* On conf call- opened a total of 99 new Dollar Tree stores
in Q2
* New and newly re-bannered stores increased
cannibalization of comparable sales in Q2, expect this to be a
headwind through remainder of year
* Currently reviewing opportunities to refinance our current
debt structure given market conditions in the capital markets
* Ceo- "our SNAP or food stamp penetration is fairly small
to begin with, especially in the Dollar Tree segment so it's
less than 5%"
* Certainly our customers at Family Dollar are still under
pressure from snap cuts
* "I can't tell you (competition) is an issue anymore for us
than it usually is"
* Cfo- " consumer still seeing a lot of pressure on costs
increase with rent and food and health care and taxes"
