Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Uber loses at least $1.2 billion in first half of 2016-
Bloomberg
* Uber's Head of Finance, Gautam Gupta told investors that
Uber's losses mounted in the second quarter-Bloomberg
* Subsidies for Uber's drivers are responsible for majority
of company's losses globally , Gautam Gupta told investors -
Bloomberg, citing sources
* Uber is changing how it calculates UberPool's contribution
to revenue in the second quarter - Bloomberg
* Uber won't see any losses from China on its balance sheet
after August, company said on Friday's investor call - Bloomberg
Source - (bloom.bg/2bIsV9J)