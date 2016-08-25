Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :
* To carry out rights issue of class A and B shares of total 160 million Swedish crowns ($19 million) to finance acquisition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4087 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia